Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $36.04 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,043,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 3.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

