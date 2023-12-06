Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 347,644 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

