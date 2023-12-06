Mane Global Capital Management LP Has $27.06 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 261,545 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,895. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

