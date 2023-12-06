Mane Global Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.9% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.26.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.02. 245,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

