Thunderbird Partners LLP Acquires 416,465 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 552.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,465 shares during the period. MasterBrand accounts for 1.8% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of MasterBrand worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 716,619 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 54,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,589. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

