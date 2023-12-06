Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 662,328 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,000. Block comprises 4.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. 5,053,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

