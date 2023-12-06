Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIV stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.69. 40,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,917. The company has a market cap of C$386.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.40.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2121932 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIV. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

