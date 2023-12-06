Meridian Management Co. Has $918,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 1,580,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

