Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,246 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 32.1% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned 4.83% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $104,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 139,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,809. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.