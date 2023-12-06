C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by TCG Crossover Management LLC

TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,265. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.