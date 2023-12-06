Meridian Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. 36,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,106. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $170.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.