Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 511,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,745. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

