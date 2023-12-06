State Street Corp Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Mondelez International worth $4,364,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 644,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

