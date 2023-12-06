Artia Global Partners LP Takes $1.81 Million Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 38,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,984. The company has a market capitalization of $855.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.