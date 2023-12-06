State Street Corp Has $4.63 Billion Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of ServiceNow worth $4,630,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 100,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,376,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $81,057,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $692.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,341. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $695.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

