Artia Global Partners LP Buys New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.2% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 287,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,956. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $3,556,468. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

