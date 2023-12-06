TCG Crossover Management LLC Has $66.67 Million Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences comprises approximately 10.9% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Cogent Biosciences worth $66,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,955. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $735.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

