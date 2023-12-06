State Street Corp Has $5.28 Billion Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of American Express worth $5,281,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

