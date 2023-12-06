Artia Global Partners LP Boosts Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Artia Global Partners LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 422.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,600 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 2.9% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195,703 shares of company stock worth $220,975,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 327,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.31. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

