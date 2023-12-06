State Street Corp Sells 485,541 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,085,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 485,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $4,495,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.