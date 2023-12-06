Artia Global Partners LP Purchases 88,445 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artia Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 4.7% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 786,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,142. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

