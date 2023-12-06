S&T Bank PA Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $20,006,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 304,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

