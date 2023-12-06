State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,072,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.23% of Walmart worth $9,442,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1 %

WMT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,480,605. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

