S&T Bank PA Sells 13,323 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,497 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $302,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 428,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,534. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

