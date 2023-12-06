S&T Bank PA Has $6.65 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.41% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,253. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.