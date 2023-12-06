S&T Bank PA Decreases Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.84% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

AXL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 124,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $908.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

