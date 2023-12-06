Concorde Financial Corp Acquires 2,241 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Concorde Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.1% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,832. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

