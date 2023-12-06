Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,677 shares during the period. Flex makes up 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Flex were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

