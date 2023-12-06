American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 381,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

