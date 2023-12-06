S&T Bank PA Trims Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. AMERISAFE comprises about 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 1.33% of AMERISAFE worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $933.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.