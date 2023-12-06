Concorde Financial Corp Buys 244,201 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Concorde Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,201 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 210,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 211,701 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

LUMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,016,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

