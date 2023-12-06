F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises about 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $1,483,572. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $173.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

