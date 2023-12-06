S&T Bank PA Sells 12,105 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up about 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.33% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THS traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 23,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

