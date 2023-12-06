S&T Bank PA Sells 5,643 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.38% of CarGurus worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.3 %

CARG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 85,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,552. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Further Reading

