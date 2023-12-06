Concorde Financial Corp Sells 270 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Concorde Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. 514,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,720. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $10,873,917 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

