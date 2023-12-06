S&T Bank PA Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

SWKS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 123,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.