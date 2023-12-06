Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.44% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,421. The company has a market cap of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coherus BioSciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.