S&T Bank PA Sells 6,592 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for about 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,200. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

