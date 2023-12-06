PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 2nd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 51,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,053. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.