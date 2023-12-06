Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.95% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $915.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

