PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 309,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,733. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,251.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

