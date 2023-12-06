Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 19th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
EDF stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
