Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 19th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

EDF stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.