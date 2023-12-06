PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.3 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 31,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

