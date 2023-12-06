Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 19th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

EDF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.