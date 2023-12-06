Petix & Botte Co Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $186.12. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.17. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
