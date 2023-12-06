Petix & Botte Co Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. 1,371,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,318. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

