Certified Advisory Corp Sells 6,092 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. 748,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

