iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,036. The stock has a market cap of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $282.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.05.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

