D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

DHI opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

