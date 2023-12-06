Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000.

EAT stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

